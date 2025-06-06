This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Where will Victor Osimhen go? Napoli reject Al-Hilal's bid while striker not convinced by €26m salary as Nigeria star's future remains unclear V. Osimhen SSC Napoli Transfers Galatasaray Al Hilal Serie A Saudi Pro League Despite a massive salary on the table from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, Victor Osimhen remains unconvinced as Napoli turned down a massive bid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €70m offer for Osimhen.

Striker not convinced by €26m salary proposal.

Galatasaray remain interested after 37-goal season. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask