'When the moment is right' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior gives update on Mykhailo Mudryk as return to training is rubbished amid doping suspension

Mudryk has been stuck on the sidelines for the better part of two years after being placed under an indefinite ban for breaching doping rules.

At the time, Mudryk said: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

While that off-field battle has continued, little progress seems to have been made. Mudryk is unable to train with his team-mates due to the ban and has kept a low profile, though in September he was hit with a six-month driving ban for repeat offences.

Former club Shakhtar Donetsk have backed him, with sporting director Darijo Srna recently saying: "When we speak about Mudryk, we don't think about the money, we speak about the human being. We feel so sorry for him. We know he is 100 percent innocent - he will show that. We support him like an ex-player, a human being and a friend. We don't think the money is important."