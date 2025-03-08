When could Liverpool win the Premier League title? Arne Slot's men continue march to English crown after opening 16-point lead over Arsenal
Liverpool’s pursuit of a Premier League title received a major boost when they sealed a 3-1 comeback victory over Southampton at Anfield.
- The Reds are inching closer to their 20th league title
- Have opened up a 16-point lead at the top with Arsenal
- Could potentially wrap up the championship in April