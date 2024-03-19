What is it like to train with Lionel Messi? GOAT ‘five or six steps ahead’ of everyone as Inter Miami youngster Ryan Carmichael explains ‘surreal experience’
Lionel Messi is always “five or six steps ahead” of everyone, with Inter Miami starlet Ryan Carmichael revealing what training with the GOAT is like.
- Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
- Made immediate impact on & off the field
- Source of inspiration to those around him