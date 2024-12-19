Revealed: What Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid squad after winning honours at The Best FIFA ceremony

AFPAditya GokhaleRevealed: What Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid squad after winning honours at The Best FIFA ceremonyVinicius JuniorJ. BellinghamC. AncelottiA. RuedigerReal MadridLaLigaChampions LeagueVinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Carlo Ancelotti addressed the Real Madrid squad after their award victories at The Best FIFA ceremony.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVinicius and Ancelotti give speech to Real Madrid squadBellingham and Rudiger send message to team-matesWon awards at The Best FIFA ceremony this weekFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱