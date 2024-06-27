What has happened to Jude Bellingham? England's new icon looks a shadow of his Real Madrid best at Euro 2024

The midfielder has struggled to sustain his explosive start to the tournament and Gareth Southgate must manage his workload to prevent him burning out

Jude Bellingham began Euro 2024 announcing his intentions to conquer it. But since his sparkling performance against Serbia, he has been in retreat. Indeed, he seems to have been paying the price of his all-action performance in Gelsenkirchen as his follow-up displays have been a world apart from England's tournament curtain-raiser.

In the 1-1 draw with Denmark, the Real Madrid midfielder was a shadow of the player we saw in the opening game and for most of last season. And against Slovenia he gave another abject display, misplacing simple passes and being unable to influence the game in any meaningful way.

So what has happened to the man who looked destined to be named Player of the Tournament, and how concerned should England be?