Americans Abroad TT March 4GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Johnny Cardoso finding footing at Atletico Madrid, is it time to call up Rokas Pukstas?

GOAL looks inside the numbers, tactics and trends for key U.S. internationals in Europe this season.

We’re officially in March, which means the U.S. Men’s National Team is rapidly approaching its final pre-World Cup gathering. The heat is turning up as players battle for roster spots. U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that any player can earn a place in the squad with a series of consistent, high-level performances for club and country.

Building a U.S. squad, then, is at least partly about trends. It’s about identifying who is in form and why. It’s about taking positional data from the club level and determining how to maximize it with the national team. With that in mind, it’s worth diving into recent data points and how they might affect Pochettino’s thinking.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at the tactics, trends, and statistics shaping the stories of Americans Abroad.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-BRUGGEAFP

    Cardoso finding his place

    Johnny Cardoso’s fall was derailed by injuries. His winter was spent building himself back up. Now, as the calendar turns to spring, the USMNT midfielder is beginning to establish himself as a key piece for Atletico Madrid.

    Since Jan. 18, Cardoso has started all but one of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga matches, with Atleti collecting 13 of a possible 18 points during that stretch. Cardoso has been steady, anchoring the midfield alongside three different partners. Even after an injury to Pablo Barrios, Atletico’s midfield has continued to function, and Diego Simeone credits Cardoso for helping make that happen.

    “I’m very happy with Johnny Cardoso’s work,” Simeone said recently. “He recovered many balls. We need to regain possession because without it, you can’t play. It stabilizes the team.”

    Cardoso has done more than that. Against Club Brugge in the Champions League, Atletico had its back against the wall after a 3-3 first-leg draw. In the second leg, the American scored his first Atletico goal, helping secure a 4-1 win and a spot in the round of 16.

    “It definitely gives him confidence,” Simeone said. “He’s a player we brought in to play. We need him to maintain the consistency he showed today, like he did vs. Espanyol.”

    From a USMNT perspective, questions remain. Cardoso has not featured for the national team since the summer and has yet to deliver a true starter-level performance. There is little doubt he is thriving in La Liga, though, now doing so on a bigger stage with one of Europe’s most demanding clubs.

  • Hull City v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang's first-hand look at Championship physicality

    Speaking of tough, no one mistakes the Championship for an easy league. England’s second division has long been known for its competitiveness and physicality. The teams change, but those qualities generally remain the same.

    Patrick Agyemang has been part of that all season and, by and large, he has thrived. He has 10 league goals and three assists in his first season with Derby County, drawing reported interest from Premier League clubs. With success comes attention, and it is not just the Premier League taking notice. Defenders are, too.

    Championship defenders have looked to rough up the former Charlotte FC forward. Over his last four appearances, Agyemang has drawn 17 fouls. Several other potential fouls have gone uncalled. One such instance led to Agyemang receiving a yellow card less than two minutes into Derby’s loss to Hull on Feb. 24.

    “Defenders are fouling him all the time,” Derby boss John Eustace said. “We think he needs protecting more than most.”

    This is Agyemang’s new reality and, in truth, a sign of respect. That does not make it easy, though, and his ability to navigate it will be a storyline to watch down the stretch.

  • Weston McKennie JuventusGetty Images

    McKennie's place in Juventus' history

    Given the names in Juventus’ record books, it is hard to imagine Weston McKennie listed among them. Considering what he has endured at the club, he has earned it, particularly with his performances on the biggest stage in club soccer.

    With his goal in Juventus’ eventual loss to Galatasaray, McKennie scored his fourth Champions League goal of the season. No Juventus player has scored more in European competition this season. With that strike, McKennie now has 10 Champions League goals since arriving at the club in 2020. No Juve player has scored more in the Champions League during that span.

    Those numbers place McKennie in rare company. By reaching double figures, he became just the third Juventus midfielder to score 10 Champions League or European Cup goals. The others are Michel Platini with 17 and Pavel Nedved with 11. Both are club legends and could be within reach in the coming years after McKennie signed a new four-year deal.

    It is a testament to how important McKennie has been for Juventus and why the club was willing to reward him with a new contract.

  • Pukstas, The Duelist

    Croatian legend Ivan Rakitic sent a not-so-subtle message to Pochettino during a recent appearance on Call It What You Want: “Call Rokas Pukstas to the national team.”

    With performances like the one he delivered this past weekend, it is easy to see why Rakitic is such a believer in the Hajduk Split midfielder. Against NK Varazdin, Pukstas won 17 duels while creating two chances, taking two shots, completing three dribbles, and delivering three passes into the final third. He set a physical tone while also showing the creativity to make something happen in possession.

    Pukstas has plenty of USYNT experience, having represented the United States up to the U-23 level. He is also eligible to play for Lithuania. The 21-year-old midfielder is clearly improving and, if Rakitic has his way, American soccer will take notice soon.