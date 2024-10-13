The moves leave USMNT short-handed against rivals Mexico, deflating some anticipation for Pochettino’s next test

U.S. internationals Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi and Marlon Fossey will be returning to their club teams following the USMNT's 2-0 win over Panama in new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s debut, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday.

Pulisic assisted on the first USMNT's goal against Panama, a strike from AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah, and Pepi added the second goal late in the match.

The moves, which leaves the USMNT five players short for their friendly against rival Mexico on Tuesday night, aligns with statements from Pochettino and roster moves by the USMNT ahead of Saturday’s match.

Pochettino expressed concerns about Pulisic’s match load and revealed McKennie wasn’t 100 percent fit and wanted to protect him.

“As we have said, we are always going to make decisions that are in the best interest of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs,” said Pochettino.

Fossey and Steffen were ruled out due to minor injuries against Panama and their departures are likely due to caution. The real surprise is Pepi, the PSV striker who has largely played a super sub role for his club this season.

No replacements were called in by U.S. Soccer.