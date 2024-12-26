'I jumped at it' - USMNT legend Jozy Altidore on his motivation to invest in the Buffalo Bills, and reflections on his soccer legacy

Why Altidore joined Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady in buying a stake in the NFL team, and how he views his USMNT legacy

Jozy Altidore's journey to becoming part-owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills actually started in Salt Lake City - when he was still playing.

Real Salt Lake started to put out feelers for a potential franchise sale, and Altidore, who was then playing for Toronto FC, was intrigued. He says that he tapped into his network and coalesced a group of investors to see what the viability of the move was. While he says that he was able to find a willing team to help support his vision, the move ultimately didn't go through for reasons that weren't disclosed.

"[The potential sale] didn't happen, but that's where I kind of fell in love with the process," Altidore explained to GOAL. "I thought 'I'd love to do this, this is something I want to be a part of.'"

RSL would ultimately be sold to David Blitzer, one of the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace, and Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, for a reported $400 million in 2022. Undeterred, Altidore continued to pursue a chance at buying ownership into an MLS club (something he remains very interested in), especially once he stopped playing in 2022, but he also continued to grow his investment portfolio and network.

That would ultimately lead him into the most lucrative sports league in the world.

"[When] the opportunity came about at the NFL, obviously I jumped at it," Altidore said. "I'm really fortunate that I did that because I haven't looked back since."