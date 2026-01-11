West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos stretchered off after suffering worrying head injury during FA Cup tie against QPR

Hammers physios were quick to join him on the field, with further assistance being sought in the form of a stretcher. Mavropanos was placed into a neck brace before being carefully carried down the tunnel at the London Stadium.

It is claimed that Mavropanos was conscious when leaving the pitch, with concussion protocols now having to be followed. He was replaced at the time by West Ham’s new signing Pablo Felipe.

Both sets of fans applauded him off the field, with it obvious that the powerful defender was in some discomfort. With it taking a while for medics to ready Mavropanos for his removal, nine minutes of stoppage time were added to the end of the first half.

QPR sent a message of support to a stricken rival on social media when posting: “Into added time after lengthy treatment for West Ham’s Mavropanos. We wish him well.” It was during those extra minutes that Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring and fired West Ham in front.

That effort was cancelled out in the 65th minute when Richard Kone netted for the visitors, with more problems at the back being endured by a West Ham side that find themselves languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. The tie eventually went into extra time, and West Ham regained the lead in the 98th minute via a Valentin Castellanos header.

