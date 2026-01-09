Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
West Ham board furious with Nuno Espirito Santo over Nottingham Forest actions as club 'lose faith' in under-fire manager
'Dismay' over post-match pleasantries
The West Ham hierarchy has been left "dismayed" by the behaviour of manager Nuno following Monday’s painful defeat to Nottingham Forest, The Guardian reports. As the Hammers fell to a 2-1 loss against their relegation rivals, which leaves them seven points adrift of safety, the manager’s actions at the final whistle have reportedly caused significant internal friction.
Nuno, who was sacked by Forest in September before taking the reins at the London Stadium, was pictured smiling and warmly embracing his former players, including Morgan Gibbs-White and Morato, on the pitch immediately after the game. While it is acknowledged that the Portuguese coach retains strong personal relationships with the squad he managed earlier this season, the optics of the interaction have gone down poorly in East London.
The report says that senior figures at the club felt the manager displayed a lack of awareness regarding the severity of West Ham's predicament. With the team on a dismal run of 10 games without a win and fighting for their Premier League lives, the sight of the manager sharing jokes with the opposition - who had just inflicted a damaging defeat - was viewed as "naive" and inappropriate. The feeling within the boardroom is that such reunions should have taken place in the privacy of the tunnel, away from the glare of the cameras and the frustrations of the travelling support.
Losing faith in the project
The anger over the post-match scenes is merely a symptom of a much wider problem. Confidence in Nuno’s ability to keep West Ham in the top flight is evaporating rapidly. Since replacing Graham Potter in September, the former Wolves boss has managed just two victories in 16 matches, a return that has anchored the club in the drop zone.
Reports suggest that the mood at the training ground is "low," with players increasingly demoralised by the team’s slide. There are growing concerns within the squad regarding Nuno’s tactical approach and man-management style, with leaks emerging that he is losing the support of the dressing room.
Majority shareholder David Sullivan is believed to be deeply unhappy with the current trajectory. However, the board is facing a dilemma. having already sacked Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter within the last 12 months, there is a desperate reluctance to dismiss a third manager in such a short space of time. Yet, the fear of relegation is beginning to outweigh the desire for stability, with some sources believing Nuno should have been relieved of his duties following the humiliating 3-0 defeat to Wolves the previous weekend.
Transfer questions and player exits
The pressure on Nuno is being compounded by scrutiny over the club’s January transfer business. In a bid to salvage the season, West Ham have backed their manager in the market, sanctioning deals for Lazio striker Taty Castellanos and Brazilian winger Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente.
However, the deal for Pablo Felipe has raised eyebrows both inside and outside the club. West Ham have agreed to pay a fee of €21 million (£18.2m) plus add-ons for the 22-year-old, a staggering markup for a player who joined the Portuguese side for just €250,000 in July 2024. Nuno was the driving force behind these signings, meaning his future is now inextricably linked to their immediate success.
Meanwhile, the squad churn continues with veteran striker Callum Wilson in talks to leave the club by mutual consent. The 33-year-old’s departure after just five months highlights the chaotic nature of West Ham’s recent recruitment strategy.
The end of the road?
Nuno is now drinking in the last chance saloon. West Ham face Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, but it is the Premier League trip to Tottenham the following Saturday that looms as the decisive judgement day.
Sources close to the club believe that a defeat against Spurs could spell the end for Nuno’s tenure. Speculation regarding a replacement has already begun, with former manager Slaven Bilic linked with a sensational return to the London Stadium to attempt a rescue mission. For Nuno, the time for smiling with old friends is over; he must now find a way to win over his current employers before it is too late.
