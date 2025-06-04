West Ham 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new West Ham United kits for the 2025-26 season.

West Ham head into the 2025-26 season with Umbro once again supplying their kits, continuing a partnership that was extended in 2023 in a deal reportedly worth over £7 million per year. The club is likely to maintain its commercial consistency too, with Betway returning as the main shirt sponsor and JD retaining its place on the sleeves.

As always, fans can expect a blend of classic claret and blue heritage with modern design touches, as Umbro aims to deliver kits that honour tradition while fitting the demands of today’s game. With a deal with New Balance reportedly on the cards from the 2026-27 season, the current manufacturer will be looking to sign off with a bang.

GOAL takes a closer look at what the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and the rest of the Hammers squad will be wearing this season.