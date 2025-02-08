'Welcome to the Premier League and the referees' - Pep Guardiola says new Man City signing Nico Gonzalez got proper introduction to English football after suffering debut injury in FA Cup win against Leyton Orient
Pep Guardiola took a passive-aggressive shot at the officiating in Manchester City's clash with Leyton Orient after Nico Gonzalez's injury.
- Gonzalez substituted in FA Cup tie
- Made his debut after January signing
- Guardiola believes he has been "welcomed"