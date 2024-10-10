MUNDIAL is very excited to announce that we are going digital by launching a brand new website.

Our promise to you is simple: one great feature per day, every day, seven days a week. Just one brilliant article that will make you laugh your socks off, cry your eyes out, beam at the screen, and want to tell your mates about.

There’ll be stories about fans doing strange and beautiful things in places from Manchester to New York; love letters to players from Jay-Jay Okocha to Jude Bellingham, Wayne Rooney to Michelle Akers; and adventures from every nook and cranny of football and everything that surrounds it.

As ever, we’ll be celebrating the full spectrum of the game. Champions League to Sunday league. A 5-a-side game with your mates can be as powerful as Lionel Messi or Rose Lavelle scoring in the World Cup final, the dusty archives of your favourite photographer as exciting as the smoke and flares and drums of River Plate—and we’ll be bringing on a host of familiar faces and exciting new writers to tell you these stories.

First up, today, is Joel Golby inviting you to join him on a new Football Manager odyssey. It’s very funny, very silly, and he’d like you to help him choose which team he is going to take to the top.

Tomorrow, we’ve got a piece of writing from a very special former Premier League player, now in La Liga, which will make you fall even more in love with him. We can’t wait for you to read it.

Whatever the day’s article is, it’s guaranteed to remind you why you love football.

Once a day. Every day.

To show you what we mean, sit back, relax and allow us to take you deep into the soul of Paolo Maldini—one of the greatest defenders of all time.

READ THE CHRONICLES OF PAOLO MALDINI NOW!