'We won 3-2!' - Jose Mourinho claims 'great victory' for Benfica despite 2-2 draw with Braga in extraordinary sarcastic rant after seeing 'clear goal' ruled out

Mourinho is no stranger to taking aim at referees, and he chose to do so this time via the medium of sarcasm.

He told reporters: "Without humor, I congratulate SC Braga on many things. I congratulate the president, because I returned many years later and seeing this training center is fantastic. Congratulations to the team, which is good, to the coach who is building a great team, and even to the fans who create a great atmosphere. As for the game, I think it's a great victory for us. A great first half, in which we conceded two goals, due to two of our own mistakes. In the second half we were very strong, we completely dominated the game, we scored two goals, and winning the game in Braga is very difficult; after being down, winning was very complicated."

Corrected on the scoreline by a journalist, he replied: "We won 3-2! That's the football we have, I just do the best I can in my job and dedicate myself as much as I can. I'm not entirely happy with myself because I couldn't do what I wanted for 90 minutes. But we won 3-2, you know I'm speaking ironically, otherwise I would be severely penalised.

"The club as an institution may or may not do something, possibly following the path we're getting used to and accustomed to. I just train and make the assessment. The fact that we played against SC Braga in a short time means I don't want to go into great tactical analysis. To dissect why they were better in the first half and why we were able to be superior in the second. Good game and good referee, he officiated a positive match, but games and points are decided by these kinds of decisions, and that's what happened."

