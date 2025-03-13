'We need to be self-critical' - Sergio Ramos on Monterrey's CONCACAF Champions Cup elimination by the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Rayados-Whitecaps match couldn't be played at Estadio BBVA because of a Shakira concert held at the stadium

The Spaniard has scored three goals in three games for Rayados

The aggregate score was 3-3, but Vancouver advanced due to away goals