'We'll see' - Harry Kane breaks silence on Barcelona transfer links as he admits Bayern Munich extension talks have yet to begin

Kane has openly said multiple times how happy he has been, and continues to be, with Bayern.

"I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here," he told ESPN in April of this year.

"I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I wanna play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets, So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here. I'm not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich."

Just last month, Kane told the Daily Mail that he considers Bayern his "second home".

He said: "We've got a great chance for all the trophies this year. Whenever you start a season with Bayern, you're favourites. We haven't had great cup runs since I've been here so we want to try and put that right. Then in the Champions League, it's still early stages but ultimately it's about trying to win the competition. And going into the World Cup, you want to be at your best.

"Bayern are known around Europe every year as one of the best and one of the favourites to win the Champions League. I wanted to test myself at that level and I’ve loved it on and off the pitch. It feels like my second home now. I'm enjoying every moment of it and hopefully it continues."