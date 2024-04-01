'We can do it again!' - Man City hitman Erling Haaland fires defiant message after Arsenal secure frustrating goalless draw at the Etihad
A goalless draw against Arsenal has left Manchester City in third place, however, Erling Haaland believes the club can rally back in the title race.
- Man City play out goalless draw against Arsenal
- Sit third in the Premier League title race
- Haaland believes Man City can fight back for title