‘Ask this question!’ - Wayne Rooney reveals he pestered lawyers during infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial between wife Coleen and Rebekah Vardy in hilarious anecdote

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he holds a keen interest in law, leading him to pester lawyers during the infamous "Wagatha Christie" trial.

  • The 'Wagatha Christie' trial grabbed headlines in 2022
  • Rooney chimed in with suggestions to his wife's lawyers
  • Had also applied for a law degree at a leading university

