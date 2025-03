This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wayne Rooney told ‘there will be clubs’ that want ‘monumental legend’ at their helm as Man Utd icon mulls over return to coaching or extended stint on punditry duty W. Rooney Manchester United Plymouth Birmingham Championship Wayne Rooney has been told “there will be clubs” that want a “monumental, legendary, world footballing icon” as he mulls over a return to coaching. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Flopped at Birmingham and Plymouth

Has returned to punditry roles

Needs to rebuild coaching reputation Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱