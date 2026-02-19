Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Wayne Rooney questions Arne Slot’s ‘aura’ amid ‘crazy’ sack talk at Liverpool
Slot oversaw title win & record-breaking transfer window
Slot oversaw a remarkable job during his debut campaign as Liverpool boss, having inherited reins from the charismatic Jurgen Klopp. Despite being given almost no money to spend, he landed a domestic crown in the most dominant of fashions.
With purse strings then being loosened, a record-breaking spending spree was enjoyed in 2025 - with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak being welcomed to Anfield in deals that involved nine-figure transfer fees.
Liverpool have found the going tough in 2025-26 and currently sit sixth in the table, 16 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Slot’s ongoing presence has become the subject of lively debate - especially with former Reds star Xabi Alonso now available following his dismissal by Real Madrid and Klopp said to be considering a return to management if the right offer is tabled.
Will Liverpool sack Slot in the summer of 2026?
Premier League legend Rooney admits that the rumours surrounding Slot are harsh, but has told The Overlap Fan Debate from Sky Bet of an affable 47-year-old lacking the characteristics of an inspirational leader: “It's strange isn't it when you're talking about Slot being on an audition to keep his job when he has obviously recently won the Premier League.
“I have met him a couple of times, but I just don't think, for Liverpool, he has that aura – and maybe that's because Liverpool have just come off the back of Jurgen Klopp as manager – it's difficult for anyone to do that but I just don't think there is that aura about him.”
Rooney added on Slot potentially being moved on: “I have spoken to managers, and I know they can be difficult at times, but if he doesn't get them top five in the Premier League, he will be gone, for sure. It's crazy to say when he has just won the Premier League.”
Rooney explains what has gone wrong for Liverpool
When attempting to pinpoint what has gone wrong for Liverpool this season, Manchester United icon Rooney said: “If you look at Liverpool last season to now, [Mohamed] Salah and [Virgil] van Dijk haven't been their best. Then you've got Trent [Alexander-Arnold] who's missing, [Andy] Robertson hasn't played a lot of games, Luiz Díaz [left] and the [Diogo] Jota situation. Even Darwin Nunez brought something, he wasn't great, but he brought something. Liverpool have lost a lot of players so it’s sort of a rebuild period [for them].”
Rooney has been critical of Van Dijk this season, as club captain at Anfield, but believes the Netherlands international and talismanic Egyptian forward Salah will retain their standings as modern day greats.
United’s all-time leading goalscorer added: “With Liverpool and what has happened since last season, Van Dijk and Salah – which I have been vocal about this season – may have lost a yard or two, and they are the two leaders of the team. The players they have lost around them would make it very difficult for any side to win the title.
“That should not count against Van Dijk and Salah. For me, Salah is one of the Premier League's greatest of all time, and Van Dijk will be in the conversation as one of the best. I don't think he is the best ever, but in this generation, he is certainly the best centre-back, so you cannot hold that against those two players.”
Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: Relegation battlers next up
Liverpool, who are through to the last-16 of the Champions League and fifth round of the FA Cup, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Nottingham Forest. That contest forms part of a run that sees the Reds face a number of clubs locked in relegation battles - including West Ham, Wolves and Tottenham - which could help Slot’s side to establish important momentum heading into the business end of the season.
