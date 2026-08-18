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'Arsenal have the potential' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney drops HUGE Premier League title prediction
Arsenal backed for title glory
Rooney has backed Arsenal to successfully defend their Premier League crown this season. The five-time league winner believes Mikel Arteta's side are firm favourites and could even "run away" with the title. The Gunners ended a 22-year wait to become English champions last term and look exceptionally well positioned to retain the trophy.
They begin their title defence on Friday night against newly-promoted Coventry City. Arsenal have already secured early silverware after beating Manchester City in Community Shield. Arteta's men dominated the match, laying down a significant marker with a statement win ahead of the new campaign.
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Rivals face managerial transitions
Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal's potential challengers at the top of the table. He pointed out that several major clubs are currently undergoing significant transitions.
"You’re looking at Arsenal and Man City – Chelsea will be a lot better this season, Tottenham will be better. You’ve got Liverpool in there as well. So it’s going to be tough," Rooney explained.
"Arsenal have the potential to run away with it but behind them we could see a lot of changes. We don’t know how Man City will do without Pep Guardiola or how Liverpool will get on but I think they will be better and Chelsea will definitely be better as well as Tottenham.
"So I think this season will be more difficult and United need to make sure they stay around the top-four and stay competitive. I think Arsenal are the favourites to win it but can United nick second off Man City and start to build again and maybe challenge for the title next season?"
United target top-four stability
When asked about United's prospects, Rooney predicted a fourth-place finish. He praised manager Carrick for guiding the Red Devils back into the Champions League but warned that maintaining that standard will be tough.
"I would take top-four. I think maybe fourth, I still think need to get two of three more players in," Rooney stated. "Michael Carrick did fantastic to get Man United back into the Champions League. So not the club have to stay there.
"I think it’s unrealistic to think they’re going to win the Premier League this year, I don’t think they will. This period is so important for United to stay close enough to Arsenal who are the champions and will be even better this season, I think, with the players they’ve brought in."
Building towards future success
Arteta's side has been further bolstered by the summer signings of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis. The north Londoners are also actively pursuing a new centre-back and another striker before the transfer window officially closes.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have brought in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield, and remain linked with several other names, including Newcastle star Lewis Hall.
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