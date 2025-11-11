Getty Images Sport
Wayne Rooney names Paul Pogba among Man Utd's three strangest signings before INEOS' arrival as club legend hits out at 'big name' policy
Woodward’s chaotic years under the microscope
Before INEOS’ partial takeover in late 2023, football operations at United were largely overseen by Ed Woodward, who held the executive vice-chairman role from 2012 until his resignation in 2021. His tenure coincided with United’s steady decline from domestic dominance to a club struggling to recapture its identity. Rooney’s comments reflect the frustration felt by fans who watched millions poured into signings that never fully delivered. Pogba’s then-world-record £89 million ($117m) return from Juventus, Romelu Lukaku’s £75m ($99m) switch from Everton, and even the short-term arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain have now been framed as decisions which show a lack of footballing vision.
Signs of change under INEOS
Things have started to shift under Ratcliffe and his INEOS group, who assumed control of football operations after buying a 25 per cent stake in the club. Unlike the scattergun approach of previous years, United’s recent transfer strategy has focused on players with Premier League experience or emerging talents from abroad. This summer’s arrivals, like Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha, and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, have injected both energy and stability into the side. Each has already cemented a place in Ruben Amorim’s first-team plans, helping United climb to seventh in the Premier League table, unbeaten in their last five matches and sitting on 18 points.
Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to fans by Sky Bet, Rooney said: "The recruitment at Manchester United before last summer was horrendous. They were just bringing big names in - you look at Lukaku, Zlatan, Pogba - they're good players but they were just bringing names in and spending enormous amounts of money. It's going to take a bit of time to get over those mistakes."
Amorim's Red Devils finding form
United’s recent performances suggest a team rediscovering its rhythm. After a shaky start to the 2025–26 campaign, the Red Devils bounced back with three consecutive Premier League wins in October, beating Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton. And Rooney believes that the Red Devils could qualify for the Champions League next season.
"If you look at Manchester United over the last ten years, the players have been absolutely battered," he continued. "Now they've got a couple of results and you can see a bit of confidence coming back. You can even say that in the manager. They're gradually getting better, there's definitely been some improvement. It's been really tough for Ruben Amorim and I've been critical of him. We are seeing them improve though and players are getting to know each other a bit better. There's some promising signs and although they're not going to win the league they could possibly sneak into the top four."
Head coach calls for growth and grit
But as has so often been the case at Old Trafford, progress has been fragile. November brought back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, exposing lingering defensive frailties. Speaking to TNT Sports after the Tottenham draw, Amorim acknowledged the mixed emotions.
He said: "During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home. But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals... we scored again and it's a point. When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game.
"We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second. We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham. This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."
United will return from the international break with a crucial clash against Everton on Monday, November 24.
