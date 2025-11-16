Wayne Rooney brutally tells Jack Grealish to 'book his summer holiday' as England exile continues despite resurgence on loan at Everton

With that in mind, ex-Three Lions captain Rooney is not convinced that Grealish will get a call in time to make the plane for next summer’s World Cup - with there only one more camp to come, in March 2026, before Tuchel finialises his selection.

Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, the former Everton striker said: "Jack Grealish may as well book his holiday for the summer now because he’s not getting in the squad. You think Anthony Gordon dropped out and he still doesn’t get called into it, so I think Thomas Tuchel is quite set."

Grealish has taken great pride in representing England since making his debut in 2020, but insists that he will not be losing any sleep about finding himself phased out. He has told BBC Radio 5 Live of being snubbed: "You know what? I don't think it's as deep as everyone says. At the end of the day, you want to play for the national team but people are doing well in my position.

"I'm doing well also, but the people picked did really well so that's fine with me. That's the manager's decision and I fully respect that. I'm focused on playing for Everton because that's who put their trust in me and believed in me, so I'm really enjoying it here."

