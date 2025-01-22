'Smallest minds' - Wayne Bridge's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Perroncel speaks out after KSI's John Terry affair jibe causes former Chelsea star to pull out of Misfits boxing match
Wayne Bridge's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Perroncel has seemingly responded to YouTuber KSI's comments about her alleged affair with John Terry.
- Bridge was set to fight KSI in boxing match
- KSI made jibes about Peroncell's alleged affair
- She appears to respond with cryptic post