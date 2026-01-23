WATCH: USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang scores another goal to help Derby County earn draw with West Brom
- Getty Images Sport
The latest goal
Agyemang's goal came just before halftime with the two sides level at Pride Park. A free kick to the left of West Brom's box was whipped towards goalkeeper Max O'Leary, who had only signed with the club this week. O'Leary spilled it, though, and the ball fell right to the feet of Agyemang, who simply tapped the ball into the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
Unfortunately for Derby, that lead didn't last as the hosts surrendered a stoppage-time equalizer to substitute Chris Mepham, allowing West Brom to earn a point from a 1-1 draw.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images Sport
A strong run of form
The goal is Agyemang's latest as the former Charlotte FC striker, who signed for $8 million this summer, has clearly found his feet in the Championship.
With his latest goal, Agyemang now has five goals in his last 10 games, with Derby getting at least a point in every game Agyemang has scored. In total, Agyemang how has eight goals and three assists this season in 1,855 minutes, which makes him Derby's leader in goal contributions with 11, one more than fellow striker Carlton Morris, who has 10 goals this season.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Derby will be left frustrated by Friday's draw as it prevents them from taking a huge leap up the table. With the point in their back pocket, Derby are now on 42 points and pushing for a spot in the promotion playoffs. Their next match will come on Jan. 30 against 11th-place Bristol, who sit just two points behind Derby with a game in hand.