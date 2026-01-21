WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie scores in third consecutive Champions League game to lead Juventus to win over Benfica

After a scoreless first half, Juventus took the lead 10 minutes into the second on a goal from Kephren Thuram, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage. Mckennie was then the man to make it 2-0, combining with Jonathan David before weaving through the Benfica defense and slipping a shot past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

With the win, Juventus have assured themselves of at least a spot in the knockout phase and still have a chance to leap into the round of 16 by finishing in the top eight.