WATCH: USMNT star Tim Weah's fantastic effort leads to incredible assist for Marseille
- Getty
What happened
Less than two minutes into Tuesday's clash with Rennes, Weah broke through on the right-hand side. It was initially blocked, but while the defender waited to clear the ball, Weah blitzed in and took it from him. The USMNT star lifted his head and teed up Amine Gouiri to give Marseille the 1-0 win.
Goals from Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ultimately further Marseille's lead as they ran away as 3-0 winners in the Round of 16 clash.
Watch the clip
- AFP
Weah's season so far
With his assist on Tuesday, Weah has now set up four goals in this competition. The latest helper comes after Weah also set up a goal in a Jan. 24 win over Lens in Ligue 1. The start of 2026, in general, has been a good one for Weah, who also scored a goal on Jan. 17 in a 5-1 win over Angers.
Weah, who is in his first season with Marseille, has three goals in all competitions.
What comes next?
With Tuesday's win, Marseille are into the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France, with the Round of 16 still to be played out over the coming days. Unfortunately, though, the club was knocked out of the Champions League last week, which means their focus will remain on domestic soccer for the rest of this season.
In the league, Marseille are currently third in the league, nine points behind league-leaders PSG, ahead of Sunday's meeting between the two teams at the Parc des Princes.