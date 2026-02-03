WATCH: USMNT star Tim Weah's fantastic effort leads to incredible assist for Marseille

Less than two minutes into Tuesday's clash with Rennes, Weah broke through on the right-hand side. It was initially blocked, but while the defender waited to clear the ball, Weah blitzed in and took it from him. The USMNT star lifted his head and teed up Amine Gouiri to give Marseille the 1-0 win.

Goals from Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ultimately further Marseille's lead as they ran away as 3-0 winners in the Round of 16 clash.