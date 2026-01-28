Goal.com
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

WATCH: USMNT star Malik Tillman's double sends Bayer Leverkusen into Champions League playoffs with 3-0 win over Villarreal

USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman led Bayer Leverkusen to a crucial 3-0 victory over Villarreal at the BayArena, a result that secured the German side a place in the Champions League playoff round after finishing 16th in the overall standings. Tillman scored his first goals of the current Champions League campaign and underscored his importance in Kasper Hjulmand's squad.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    WATCH: Important brace for Tillman

    Bayer Leverkusen entered the match under real pressure, knowing that a loss could have meant elimination from the competition. Tillman’s goals in the 12th and 35th minutes provided immediate relief for the German side, allowing them to control the game against a Villarreal team that had already been eliminated but was still aiming to close out its Champions League run with a positive result.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-VILLAREALAFP

    An inconsistent season for USMNT player

    Tillman's brace, adding to the three goals he has recorded so far in the current Bundesliga campaign. The tally represents a positive step forward after a modest start to the season, during which he struggled to make a consistent offensive impact and endured a run of below-par performances in recent matches.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Through to the next round

    The playoff draw will take place on Friday, with Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos emerging as potential opponents for Bayer Leverkusen.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LEVERKUSEN-VILLAREALAFP

    Villarreal’s forgettable UCL campaign

    Villarreal close out the second-worst group-stage campaign by a Spanish club in European Cup history, finishing with just one point. Only Villarreal’s own 2011-12 run (zero points) ranks worse. The club is reported to have signed USMNT right back Alex Freeman on Monday. 