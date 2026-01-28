Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT star Malik Tillman's double sends Bayer Leverkusen into Champions League playoffs with 3-0 win over Villarreal
Bayer Leverkusen entered the match under real pressure, knowing that a loss could have meant elimination from the competition. Tillman’s goals in the 12th and 35th minutes provided immediate relief for the German side, allowing them to control the game against a Villarreal team that had already been eliminated but was still aiming to close out its Champions League run with a positive result.
An inconsistent season for USMNT player
Tillman's brace, adding to the three goals he has recorded so far in the current Bundesliga campaign. The tally represents a positive step forward after a modest start to the season, during which he struggled to make a consistent offensive impact and endured a run of below-par performances in recent matches.
Through to the next round
The playoff draw will take place on Friday, with Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos emerging as potential opponents for Bayer Leverkusen.
Villarreal’s forgettable UCL campaign
Villarreal close out the second-worst group-stage campaign by a Spanish club in European Cup history, finishing with just one point. Only Villarreal’s own 2011-12 run (zero points) ranks worse. The club is reported to have signed USMNT right back Alex Freeman on Monday.
