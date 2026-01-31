Goal.com
Ryan Tolmich

WATCH: USMNT’s Malik Tillman follows Champions League brace with Bundesliga goal for Bayer Leverkusen in win

Malik Tillman scored his third goal in just a matter of days to help lead Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. The goal comes after the U.S. men's national team star netted twice against Villarreal midweek in the Champions League.

    What happened?

    Tillman's goal came in the 33rd minute, with Leverkusen already leading, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Arthur seven minutes prior. The American pounced on a pass from Christian Kofane, firing a shot into the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box to double his side's lead.

    Frankfurt ended up pulling one back in the 50th minute with a goal from Robin Koch, but a 70th-minute red card to Ellyes Skhiri ended any hopes of a comeback. Leverkusen went on to add one late, finishing off the match as 3-1 winners. Tillman played 82 minutes in the win, scoring the goal while creating one chance, completing 25 of 28 passes, and drawing two fouls.

    Tillman's recent hot streak

    Tillman was the star of the show midweek in Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Villarreal, scoring two goals in quick succession to seal a massive Champions League win. With that win, the German side booked a spot in the knockout round playoff, where they'll face Greek giants Olympiacos.

    After breaking through as a star with PSV in the Netherlands, the American midfielder completed a transfer to Leverkusen this past summer, joining the club in a deal that could be worth up to €40 million (£34m/$47m). With his three goals this week, he's now doubled his tally on the season, taking him to six so far in this first campaign with his new club.

    What comes next?

    There's little rest coming for Tillman and Leverkusen, who are right back in action on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal against St. Pauli. Next weekend, Tillman will face-off with fellow Americans Joe Scally and Gio Reyna when Leverkusen face Borussia Monchengladbach.