WATCH: USMNT’s Malik Tillman follows Champions League brace with Bundesliga goal for Bayer Leverkusen in win

Tillman's goal came in the 33rd minute, with Leverkusen already leading, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Arthur seven minutes prior. The American pounced on a pass from Christian Kofane, firing a shot into the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box to double his side's lead.

Frankfurt ended up pulling one back in the 50th minute with a goal from Robin Koch, but a 70th-minute red card to Ellyes Skhiri ended any hopes of a comeback. Leverkusen went on to add one late, finishing off the match as 3-1 winners. Tillman played 82 minutes in the win, scoring the goal while creating one chance, completing 25 of 28 passes, and drawing two fouls.