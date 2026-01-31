WATCH: USMNT’s Malik Tillman follows Champions League brace with Bundesliga goal for Bayer Leverkusen in win
- AFP
What happened?
Tillman's goal came in the 33rd minute, with Leverkusen already leading, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Arthur seven minutes prior. The American pounced on a pass from Christian Kofane, firing a shot into the back of the net from just inside the 18-yard box to double his side's lead.
Frankfurt ended up pulling one back in the 50th minute with a goal from Robin Koch, but a 70th-minute red card to Ellyes Skhiri ended any hopes of a comeback. Leverkusen went on to add one late, finishing off the match as 3-1 winners. Tillman played 82 minutes in the win, scoring the goal while creating one chance, completing 25 of 28 passes, and drawing two fouls.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images Sport
Tillman's recent hot streak
Tillman was the star of the show midweek in Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Villarreal, scoring two goals in quick succession to seal a massive Champions League win. With that win, the German side booked a spot in the knockout round playoff, where they'll face Greek giants Olympiacos.
After breaking through as a star with PSV in the Netherlands, the American midfielder completed a transfer to Leverkusen this past summer, joining the club in a deal that could be worth up to €40 million (£34m/$47m). With his three goals this week, he's now doubled his tally on the season, taking him to six so far in this first campaign with his new club.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
There's little rest coming for Tillman and Leverkusen, who are right back in action on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal against St. Pauli. Next weekend, Tillman will face-off with fellow Americans Joe Scally and Gio Reyna when Leverkusen face Borussia Monchengladbach.