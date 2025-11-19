WATCH: Sebastian Berhalter nets first USMNT goal and sets up Alex Freeman’s first international goal on two stunning set pieces

U.S. international Sebastian Berhalter delivered an impressive opening spell in the Americans’ friendly against Uruguay, scoring his first national team goal from a well-placed set piece in the 17th minute. Minutes later, he set up Alex Freeman for his first international goal, assisting on a driven header to give the U.S. an early boost.