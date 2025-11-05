WATCH: Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan comes off bench to score late winner for U.S. in U17 World Cup opener vs Burkina Faso

Despite the hype behind him, Sullivan started the match on the bench for a U.S. team loaded with attacking talent, including highly-rated forwards Julian Hall, Nimfasha Berchimas and Mathis Albert, all of whom started. Sullivan replaced LAFC midfielder Jude Terry in the second half as the U.S. pushed for a goal.

It came in the 79th minute, when Albert looped a cross over Burkina Faso's defense to find Sullivan, who placed the ball into the back of the net to earn the U.S. all three points in their opening match.