How to watch the 2024 US Open: Schedule, TV channels & streaming links

How to watch the action from the stars heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium in search of silverware, success and history

The hard court season reaches its zenith this August and September in the season's fourth and final grand slam as players prepare to descend upon Flushing Meadows for the 2024 US Open.

The familiar surroundings of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, will once again host some of the greatest players of the modern era across the ATP and WTA Tours as many look to write their names into history books.

With the Tour Finals arguably the last major accolade available following the end of an action-packed fortnight here, there’s plenty at stake as the stars look to ensure they can prolong their campaigns into the final stretch.

From old hands like Novak Djokovic to new blood like Carlos Alcaraz and home heroes like Coco Gauff, there will be no shortage of familiar faces stepping out at Arthur Ashe Stadium and beyond.

But just what is the best way to ensure you don’t miss a single serve, volley or ace from the comfort of your home? GOAL brings you everything you need on how to watch the 2024 US Open in the US.

When does the 2024 US Open take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 edition of the US Open takes place between Monday, August 26 and Sunday, September 8, unfolding over the traditional fortnight timescale.

As is tradition, the event starts on the final Monday of August and coincides with the Labor Day holiday, which falls during the middle of the tournament.

2024 US Open schedule

Stage Date Time (ET) Watch First round August 26-27 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Second round August 28-29 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Third round August 30-31 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Fourth round September 1-2 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Quarterfinals September 3-4 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Semifinals September 5-6 11:00 a.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Women’s finals September 7 2:00 p.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+ Men’s finals September 8 2:00 p.m. ESPN / ABC / ESPN2 / ESPN+

Which channels will cover the 2024 US Open?

ESPN will hold broadcast rights for the US Open in 2024. In 2015, ESPN signed a multi-year deal to acquire these rights. Throughout the tournament, matches will be split between ESPN's pay-television channel, its terrestrial parent channel ABC, and its streaming service ESPN+.

With that in mind, just which streaming package providers could be best suited for your needs when it comes to watching the 2024 US Open? Allow GOAL to break down your options.