WATCH: Canada’s Jonathan David ends goal drought with dramatic late winner as Juventus beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in Champions League thriller

The victory was an important one for Juventus, who have endured a difficult Champions League campaign and had collected only three points from their first four games. That stretch included three draws and a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid. The win moves them up the group table to six points.

The goal also represents a boost for David, who had struggled to score in recent weeks. His ability to produce in key moments will be important as Juventus look to reestablish themselves among Europe’s top clubs. Since joining the team, the Canadian forward had scored only once - in Juventus’ Serie A opener in late August - before finding the net against Bodo/Glimt.