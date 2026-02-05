Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'He wants to be remembered...' - Jamie Carragher defends Liverpool boss Arne Slot over controversial trophy comments
Silverware vs style: Slot’s bold philosophy
The controversy erupted following Slot's appearance on The Reds Roundtable podcast, where the Dutchman offered a candid insight into his managerial priorities. After leading Liverpool to a Premier League title in his debut season, Slot's side have struggled to maintain the pace with their rivals, but the coach suggested that the aesthetic quality of the team’s performance might actually carry more weight in the long term than trophies themselves.
"As a manager, you can win the league, Champions League, the FA Cup or the League Cup but the biggest thing you can win is that you can play the nicest football to watch," Slot explained. Acknowledging that current performances have frustrated sections of the fanbase, he added: "Although, at this moment in time, fans might argue a little bit. It is absolutely something that I am aiming for. I always want to have the ball, I want it to be intense and want the fans to like what they see."
Slot went as far as to agree with his critics, admitting that the current style of play hasn't always been "a joy to watch." However, his claim that "Trophies is one thing but being a team, club or a manager that stands for good football, is in the long-term worth more" has divided opinion.
Carragher calls for perspective
Former Liverpool defender Carragher was quick to provide a counter-narrative to the "win at all costs" mentality. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher argued that Slot’s comments were being misinterpreted as a lack of ambition, when they actually reflect a deep-seated coaching identity.
"As a manager, his style of football is play, he wants to be remembered," he said. "That's what football he will play his whole career no matter who he's managing. When he leaves Liverpool, yes, trophies are more important. We all know that and I think Arne Slot knows that. But I think the point he's trying to make is he wants to be remembered as a coach who plays a certain sort of style of football, always looking to play what he would deem as the right way. What is the right way? That's always up for debate."
Anfield balancing act
The debate comes at a sensitive time for the Reds, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table. Carragher noted that while Slot is striving for "attacking football," the physical demands of English football have made the transition difficult.
"With trophies, you can get to a final and lose on penalties," Carragher explained, defending the manager’s focus on the process over the result. "A refereeing decision can cost you. You know, trophies sometimes, and a lot of the time, you need a little bit of luck".
This search for the "right way" has led to some friction, with Carragher previously labelling the team's style as playing "with the handbrake on" during a run of patchy domestic results that has seen them lose one and draw six of their last 16 matches.
A legacy beyond silverware
Ultimately, Carragher believes that Slot’s long-term vision is about creating an enduring identity that will be spoken about long after he leaves the club. Despite the recent £450 million investment and a star-studded squad featuring Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, Carragher warned that Slot "won't have a leg to stand on" if the club misses out on Champions League qualification this season.
"I think what he's trying to say is throughout the whole time of his managerial career, he wants people when they look back at Arne Slot's football, it would be trophies, and also the way his teams liked to play," Carragher concluded.
As the Reds prepare for a defining clash against Manchester City, the pressure remains on Slot to prove that "good football" can indeed go hand-in-hand with the silverware the Anfield faithful demand.
