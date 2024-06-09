Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Want to play for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Phil Parkinson reveals qualities Wrexham transfer targets must have

WrexhamPhil ParkinsonTransfersLeague One

Phil Parkinson has revealed the qualities that Wrexham transfer targets must have if they want to play for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hollywood stars in charge of purse strings
  • Shrewd recruitment delivered two promotions
  • Welsh outfit readying themselves for League One
Article continues below