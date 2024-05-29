Walker Zimmerman, Diego Luna and the biggest winners and losers from the USMNT Olympic squad's June camp roster

Marko Mitrovic confirmed his June camp roster, with a few surprises on all ends of the pitch.

Marko Mitrovic's squad included more than a few surprises, but the biggest? The sheer size of the roster: 25 players were called up, with one overage player in Walker Zimmerman joining the U23s.

European prospects such as Rokas Pukstas, Johan Gomez and Damion Downs were included in the lot, joining domestic talents such as Aidan Morris, Jack McGlynn and Benjamin Cremaschi. Meanwhile, some who played roles in previous camps - such as Diego Luna - were noticeably missing

Mitrovic has one match this June camp to determine which 18 players - including three overage - he will take to Paris this summer. With less than two months until the Olympic Games begin, he has a lot on his plate as he prepares the U.S. for their first appearance in the tournament since 2008.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the USMNT Olympic squad's June camp call-ups...