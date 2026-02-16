‘Wait, he’s the GM?!?’ - Issa Tall on leading the Columbus Crew and navigating race and perception across France and the U.S.

On his path towards becoming the General Manager of the Columbus Crew, Issa Tall spent some time working with FIFA. One of his big jobs was to travel to Qatar ahead of the World Cup and scout out training sites and hotels. Tall and his colleagues would visit sites, mingle with property managers and, ultimately, decide how to proceed.

There was one day from that time in his life that stands out most. In between the various property tours, Tall and his colleagues entered an elevator, and it didn't take long for Tall to get that familiar feeling that any Black man in a position of leadership will know all too well.

"The people who were the managers walked in," Tall recalls in an interview with GOAL. "They shook my colleagues' hands. There were four of us, and they shook everyone's hand but mine. Maybe they thought I was the driver or the security guy or whatever, but they didn't shake my hand. Did that hurt me? Yes, of course. It always does. But is it shocking? No, it's not. After the fact, they realized I was the person in charge and they tried to come back, but they'd already done it. It's one of those things. It's hard to explain."

Tall wants to make one thing clear: his experiences are his and his alone. There are certain things that he's encountered that he believes are unique to him, a person who was born and raised in France but has embarked on a career at the top levels of American soccer. There are certain aspects of life that he doesn't understand or hasn't encountered, so he's hesitant to be put in one overarching box.

Now, with that said, Tall has had plenty of experiences he considers shared. He's felt the awkward looks when he's the only one in a room that looks like him. He's felt that sense of confusion as a child, wondering why there were so few people with black skin representing soccer in the way he wanted to. And, even now, he still looks around and wonders why there are so few people of color in various positions across soccer, considering how many Black boys and girls grow up loving this sport.

More than anything, Tall knows what it means to be a Black man in a world where there are so few, which is why the work he's doing with the Columbus Crew is so important. Since Tall arrived in Columbus, first as assistant GM and now in the big role itself, the Crew have won two MLS Cups, a Campeones Cup, a Leagues Cup, and an MLS Next Pro title. The 38-year-old has helped build one of the most sustainable machines in American soccer, and many years from now, when he is finished, he hopes that's part of his legacy.

He also hopes there's a bigger picture to it, a sense of inspiration. After growing up wondering when and how a Black man can lead a club, Tall is now doing it, and he knows he won't be the last.

"I'm comfortable talking about it because someone who is not Black couldn't understand what I go through," he says. "Despite now being in a position where I lead a club, no one can put themselves in my shoes when I walk into a room for an event. You get that look of, 'Wait, he's the GM?!', and it doesn't disappear. The thing I have to stress is that you have to be good. You have to be good at what you do, period. Whether you're Black or whatever, you have to be good. Being Black, you have that feeling that you have to do twice as much. Sometimes, you do feel that pressure because you can't fail. You have that responsibility, but, ultimately, you just have to be really good at what you do.

"Maybe I think too much of myself, but I feel like I have responsibility, especially towards the youth, because when I was young, there was only one Black president of a club. There was one anomaly. I hope that kids can look at me and can say, 'Oh wow, I can be like him'."

To mark Black History Month, GOAL is launching a series featuring four leading Black executives whose influence continues to shape soccer in America. The series continues with Tall, discussing his journey, the moments and people that defined it, and what it means to be a person of color in rooms where there are so few.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

