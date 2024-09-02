How Vivianne Miedema fits in, Khiara Keating's new competition and five things we learned from Man City's pre-season Australia tour

Gareth Taylor's side didn't score against Leicester or PSG in Perth, but there was still reason for fans to be excited before the new season

After both Arsenal and Chelsea concluded their pre-season tours of the United States last weekend, this week we got a good look at the third team expected to compete for the Women's Super League title in the coming campaign as Manchester City, last season's runners-up, travelled to Australia for the Perth International Football Cup.

There is plenty of excitement and intrigue around the Cityzens this year, not least due to the marquee summer signing of Vivianne Miedema after her departure from Arsenal. But the club has completed other strong bits of business too, with Japan wonderkid Aoba Fujino also reinforcing that attack while international team-mate Ayaka Yamashita has bolstered the goalkeeping department.

Despite the forward line being more than well-stocked, a goalless draw with Leicester and a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain didn't give the fans the thrills and excitement anticipated. Still, there was plenty for City to take away from this trip, and there are still a few weeks left for them to fine-tune everything as well.

So, what did we learn from the Cityzens' time Down Under? GOAL highlights five key things...