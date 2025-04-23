'Sh*t having to miss out' - Vivianne Miedema gives brutally honest insight into latest injury setback as Man City star fires back at critics 'telling her it's time to retire'
Manchester City star Vivianne Miedema provided honest insight into her latest injury setback as she hit out at critics.
- Miedema provided an update on her injury
- Suffered an injury during international break
- Slammed critics who are asking her to retire