VIDEO: Vivianne Miedema hits incredible landmark for Netherlands at Euro 2025 with stunning strike against Wales
Vivianne Miedema has etched her name in the annals of football history by becoming the first Dutch footballer, man or woman, to score 100 goals for the national team. The milestone came during the Netherlands’ opening match of Euro 2025 against tournament newcomers Wales in Lucerne.
- Netherlands beat Wales 3-0
- Opened the scoring in the first half
- It was her 100th strike in Dutch colours