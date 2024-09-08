Vinicius Junior told he is 'not unpopular in Spain because of his race' after 2030 World Cup remarks as Real Madrid star sees 'maturity' questioned in ignorant rant from La Liga legend
Former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has rubbished Vinicius Junior's comments about potentially moving the 2030 World Cup.
- Vinicius spoke out on Spain's racism problem
- Said 2030 World Cup should be moved if not solved
- Canizares says race is not people's problem with winger