This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Vinicius Junior has secret meeting with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique as Real Madrid star joins business venture in Brazil Vinicius Junior Real Madrid G. Pique Barcelona LaLiga Real Madrid star Vincius Junior reportedly had a secret meeting with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kings League launching in Brazil

Pique meets with Vinicius Jr

Talks over Brazilian being involved Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱