Vinicius Junior subjected to racist abuse AGAIN as Carlo Ancelotti admits Brazil star & Real Madrid team-mate Raul Asencio were affected by crowd chants against Real Sociedad
Vinicius Jr has once again been subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win against Real Sociedad.
- Sociedad supporters targeted Asencio & Vinicius
- The defender was hooked off at half-time
- A fan reportedly made monkey gestures towards the Brazilian