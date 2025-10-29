Vinicius Junior issues public apology to Real Madrid for his behaviour in El Clasico win over Barcelona - but neglects to mention Xabi Alonso

Notably, there is one man Vinicius seemingly forgot to mention in his apology statement, head coach Alonso. The Spaniard took the brunt of his players' fury on Sunday evening, all with a game still going on in front of him. By omitting him, the Brazil star is only going to ramp up speculation that their relationship is fractured, and that one, or both, could leave the club.

Fans were quick to latch on to the absence of Alonso in the apology. On X, @cruelkroos said: "And the apologies to the coach, where are they? Because he's the first one you owe them to."

@maarcoloopez93 opted to back the player over the manager, adding: "Never apologize for having an inept coach It's not your fault."

@MrGafan was on the same line, posting: "Much honor Vini. The change was terrorism and your reaction was perhaps disproportionate but apologies can only be made by those who truly feel things. No one doubts your madridismo. Keep it up."

But the eagle-eyed @Petrelli86 was nother to notice the absence of Alonso's name, he towed the line of getting behind both. He said: "We love you, Vini. You're going to win the Ballon d'Or with Xabi, whom you haven't mentioned, by the way."

Finally, @ahosani65 said: "What about the coach? Doesn’t he deserve an apology as well ??!!"