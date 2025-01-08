This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Vinicius Junior BANNED for key games as Real Madrid winger learns full punishment after red card for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in back of the head Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LaLiga Real Valladolid Las Palmas Valencia S. Dimitrievski Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been handed a two-match La Liga ban after being sent off for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius sent off against Valencia

Clashed with Dimitrievski and raged at referee

Handed two-game suspension for violent conduct Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱