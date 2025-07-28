This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ritabrata Banerjee

Vinicius Jr exit talk gathers pace as Real Madrid refuse to pay winger same salary as Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
Transfers
K. Mbappe
LaLiga

Real Madrid have decided not to pay Vinicius Junior the same salary as Kylian Mbappe amid speculation that the Brazilian might not extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu beyond 2027. Contract talks between the player and the club have stalled for months now as the Selecao star is demanding a hike in his salary which the Spanish side are refusing to entertain.

  • Vinicius Jr wants a pay hike
  • Madrid refusing to pay the same salary as Mbappe's
  • Current deal runs until 2027
