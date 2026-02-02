‘Things can change so quickly’ - Inside Alex Freeman’s 12-month rise from Orlando City to Villarreal and the USMNT

The story of Alex Freeman's rise can be boiled down to two friendlies. Yes, what came in between was complicated and the product of years of work, but Freeman’s leap from Orlando anonymity to Villarreal can be traced back to what changed between two U.S. Men’s National Team games.

The first came back in May. Freeman's USMNT debut against Turkey was a dream come true. It was also the scariest day of his life. The hours leading up to his duels with Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz were some of the most nerve-wracking imaginable. It wasn't until midway through the game that Freeman thought there was an off chance he might belong.

Fast forward to November and the USMNT's clash with Uruguay, the team that had knocked many of Freeman's now-teammates out of the Copa America just a year-and-a-half prior. That was his 13th cap and his most consequential to date. On that day, there was no fear, no nerves, no second-guessing. Freeman, a defender, went out and scored two goals in a 5-1 win over one of the best teams in the world. The only disappointment? He wanted more.

"At first, it was sort of relief, like 'Damn, I got my first goal'," he told GOAL at MLS Media Day in early January, "but as the game went on, it was like 'Am I going for the hat-trick now?' It gives you the confidence to build off of those moments. The hat-trick was in my head, though. I was like, 'Bro, give me one more chance for one more goal'. It was such a cool moment for me."

From pregame anxiety to hunting hat-tricks against a South American powerhouse, that's how Freeman's life changed over the course of just a few months in 2025. It changed again to start 2026. On January 29, Freeman completed a move to La Liga heavyweight Villarreal for a fee that could reportedly rise to $7 million. The fee would have been higher, but Freeman was in the final year of his contract. Last January, Freeman was just hoping to make a few starts for Orlando City's first team. Now, he has the same goal for a team that played in the Champions League this season after making a multi-million dollar move that seemed unfathomable just a few short months ago.

That's how big a change 2025 was for Freeman. All of the work paid off with not only accolades, but a major move abroad. Life is very different now, as are expectations. After thinking on it a bit more, though, Freeman can acknowledge that he's different, too.

"It's kind of hard to comprehend that," Freeman told GOAL. "You know that things can change so quickly. A year ago, it was, 'Oh, I have to prove myself. Now, it's 'I've gotta take my level up another notch'. It's knowing I have to fight for my position, for a World Cup position. That switch, it's different. It's not the same, but I think it gives you more reason to push yourself. It's knowing that you have different expectations than you did before.

"I think it's good for me because not only did it help me grow up a little more, it helped me realize that life can change so quickly, so be grateful for every moment."

This is a look at the year that changed Freeman's life, and the moments to come that he hopes will change it a bit more.