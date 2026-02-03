Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Viktor Gyokeres reveals inspiration behind epic goal celebration and opens up on life at Arsenal after 'challenging' start
Arsenal finally found a fearsome No.9
Gyokeres moved to north London in a transfer package worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$65m) during the summer of 2025. An exit clause was triggered in his deal at Portuguese side Sporting, with Arsenal considered to have landed themselves quite the bargain.
That is because Gyokeres had been a prolific presence in Lisbon. He also boasted prior experience of life in British football from stints at Brighton, Swansea and Coventry. Mikel Arteta finally found the fearsome No.9 that Arsenal had been crying out for.
Gyokeres explains inspiration behind goal celebration
The 27-year-old has not enjoyed the easiest of starts under the brightest of spotlights, but has still broken out his trademark celebration - which sees him create a face mask with his hands - on 11 occasions across all competitions.
Quizzed again on his Bane-inspired goal routine and how it came about, Gyokeres told CBS Sports' Golazo Network: “I was with my friends and they were on at me because I was always celebrating in different ways, and I think they were a bit tired to see that. They wanted me to get my own celebration. I also thought it was a good idea.
“We came together with the one I have now. I think it was a pretty good one to do. I have enjoyed doing it, and still do. It’s been amazing. I’m not sure if I said it was Bane, but it can be.”
Gyokeres did say in a social media post back in June 2024, alongside an image of him celebrating: “Nobody cared until I put on the mask.” That is a nod towards Bane, who says in the Batman movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises’: “No one cared who I was until I put on the mask.”
Gyokeres has grown accustomed to hitting the back of the net, and told CBS Sports when asked what his dream goal would look like: “It changes. It depends on what kind of goals you have scored recently and that kind of thing. When you do something extraordinary that's what you want to do on the pitch. I love tap ins as well. As a striker it's almost the same feeling even if it's a tap in.”
Swedish striker working through slow start at Emirates Stadium
The Swedish superstar is hoping to register many more efforts for Arsenal. He endured a relatively slow start to his time with the Gunners, but did the same at Sporting - netting twice in his opening four games before going on to hit 95 in his next 98.
He said of his time at the Emirates, with the odd injury setback doing his pursuit of consistency few favours: “I've enjoyed it since I came here. It's been challenging at times, but I've been improving a lot, try to learn as much as possible with the team and in the club. I've been enjoying it, but of course it's been a challenge.
“It was the same when I moved to Portugal, it didn't work perfectly from the beginning, there was also a period where I have to adjust to the style and how they want to play. It's the same thing here. It's a bit different. You have to adapt and embrace it.
“For me the most important thing is that we win games and that we perform as a team. Of course I want to contribute with what I'm good at when I play, I try to do that as much as possible. There's still time for me to show that I'm capable of doing even more than I've done so far.”
Arsenal in the hunt for trophies on four fronts
Gyokeres was on target in Arsenal’s latest fixture, as they swept past Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road. That result has helped Arteta’s side to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
They also progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League with a faultless record through eight games, have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup and will face Chelsea on Tuesday in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final tie that they lead 3-2 on aggregate.
