Viktor Gyokeres claims Arsenal squad now 'closer' after fiery team meeting that led to Tottenham thrashing

Arteta also spoke about the response his team showed against Spurs and the unity in the squad following their disappointment against Wolves.

"I think the whole team, I cannot be prouder and happier for what I've seen out there, but especially the way we lived the last 72 hours, because I think this game in particular needed some context. And after what happened against Wolves and the manner in which we lost two points in the last kick of the game, it was tough," he said.

"But that's the beauty of this game. There is no explanation watching the game, for how the hell you draw that game, from any angle. You watch it back and say it's impossible, and you have to watch it again and say it's not going to happen, but it happened. And then you have to lift yourself up because you're feeling angry, upset, ashamed at some point.

"We are all different nationalities, we all have different feelings, and then you have to bring everybody together. It's been a joy to spend that time together with them, to align everybody and to say: 'OK, what is going to be happening in the next chapter?' This one is gone, how do we use it to be a turning point and to make ourselves better, and that was the focus, that was the intention. But after you have to do it on the pitch, and I think what we've done from the beginning to the end of the match. It was outstanding."